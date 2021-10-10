-
Jimmy Walker putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 19 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 5th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Jimmy Walker had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Walker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Walker chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Walker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Walker's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
