-
-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 33rd at 11 under; Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 19 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, J.J. Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spaun had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
-
-