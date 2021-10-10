-
Hudson Swafford shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Swafford had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 276 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Swafford hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 4 under for the round.
