Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama holes 21-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Matsuyama's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
