Strong putting brings Henrik Norlander an even-par round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander dials in wedge and birdies at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Henrik Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henrik Norlander to 1 over for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
