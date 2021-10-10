-
Hayden Buckley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Hayden Buckley’s ace is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hayden Buckley holes his 176-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Buckley finished his round tied for 5th at 17 under with Andrew Putnam and Adam Schenk; Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Hayden Buckley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Buckley's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Buckley hit his 235 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Buckley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 7 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 8 under for the round.
