Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs rattles in 37-foot eagle putt from off the green at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Higgs makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 28th at 12 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 20 under; Marc Leishman and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Rory Sabbatini is in 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
