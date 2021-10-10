-
Harry Hall shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Hall makes birdie on No. 14 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Harry Hall hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hall finished his round tied for 8th at 17 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 18 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hall had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hall chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.
