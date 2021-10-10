-
Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg holes 12-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 48th at 8 under Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under, Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under, and Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, Chad Ramey, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Sigg's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
