Graeme McDowell shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round in 71st at 1 over; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Chad Ramey are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, McDowell's tee shot went 236 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 5 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.
