Francesco Molinari putts himself to an even-par final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari holes 10-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his round tied for 65th at 4 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Chad Ramey are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Francesco Molinari got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Francesco Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.
Molinari hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 14th, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Molinari hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.
