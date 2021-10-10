-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
Grillo stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 14th. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Grillo hit his 203 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Grillo's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-