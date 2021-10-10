-
Doug Ghim putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 34th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Doug Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ghim had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ghim hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
