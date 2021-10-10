-
Davis Riley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Riley finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 19 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Marc Leishman, Hayden Buckley, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 17 under.
Riley got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 4 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Riley hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Riley hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.
