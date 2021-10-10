-
-
Danny Willett shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
Danny Willett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 20th at 14 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 5th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Willett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 3 under for the round.
-
-