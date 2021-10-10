-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners chips in for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Corey Conners chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 34th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
