Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 21st at 12 under Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under, Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under, and Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, Chad Ramey, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, Hadley's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
