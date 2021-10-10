-
Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 44th at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 5th at 18 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
