Charles Howell III shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 47th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Adam Hadwin, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 4 over for the round.
