Chad Ramey putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Chad Ramey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chad Ramey hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Chad Ramey to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Ramey suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
