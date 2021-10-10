-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
