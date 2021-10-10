-
Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas drains 16-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Camilo Villegas makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 35th at 11 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 5th at 18 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas's tee shot went 164 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
