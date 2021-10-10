-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 55th at 7 under Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under, Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under, and Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, Hayden Buckley, Chad Ramey, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Tringale's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Tringale to 5 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Tringale to 7 over for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 6 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Tringale at 4 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Tringale hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.
