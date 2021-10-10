Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 15th at 12 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Davis's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 256 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Davis's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Davis's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.