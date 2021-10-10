-
Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Brooks Koepka’s Round 2 highlights from Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka carded a 4-under 67 to get to 7-under for the tournament, placing him seven strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the second, 469-yard par-4, Koepka hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Koepka had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Koepka to 4 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Koepka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 5 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Koepka hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Koepka chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
