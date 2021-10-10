-
Brandon Hagy finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam, Hayden Buckley, and Chad Ramey are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
Hagy hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
