Bill Haas comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas drains 15-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Bill Haas makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Haas finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Bill Haas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Haas's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Haas hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
