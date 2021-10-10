-
Anirban Lahiri finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Sung Kang leads by two after eighteen at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang carded a 10-under 61, giving him a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Lahiri's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lahiri's his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lahiri got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
Lahiri missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
Lahiri hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
