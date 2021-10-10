  • Andrew Putnam putts himself to an even-par final round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam's tee shot sets up third straight birdie at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.