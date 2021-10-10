-
Andrew Putnam putts himself to an even-par final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam's tee shot sets up third straight birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 11th at 16 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Andrew Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
