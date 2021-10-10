-
-
Alex Smalley shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
Alex Smalley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 47th at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 19 under; Sam Burns, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 5th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
Smalley hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
-
-