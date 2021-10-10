-
Adam Scott shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Scott hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 33rd at 11 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 19 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Marc Leishman, Hayden Buckley, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 5th at 17 under.
On the par-4 second, Scott's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Scott chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
