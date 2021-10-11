-
Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 16 at Shriners
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schenk finished his day tied for 3rd at 19 under with Rory Sabbatini and Marc Leishman; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Schenk had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
