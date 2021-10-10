-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the final round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 5th at 18 under with Adam Schenk and Lanto Griffin; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; and Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 19 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hadwin hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
