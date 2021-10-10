-
Aaron Wise posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk cards 5-under 66 to take 54-hole lead at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk carded a 5-under 66 to get to 18-under after 54 holes, leading by one stroke heading into Sunday.
Aaron Wise hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Wise finished his round tied for 7th at 17 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 24 under; Marc Leishman and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Adam Hadwin, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Wise had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Wise chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Wise hit his 85 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Wise's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wise chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
