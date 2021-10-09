-
-
Wyndham Clark putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 38th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey is in 2nd at 14 under; and Charles Howell III, Sam Burns, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Wyndham Clark had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Clark hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Clark hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
-
-