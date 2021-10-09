Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 16 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Matthew Wolff, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hovland's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hovland got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hovland hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hovland to 2 over for the round.