Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round in 72nd at 1 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mullinax's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Mullinax's his third shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Mullinax's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.