Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Hoge's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
