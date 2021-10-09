-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith makes birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Taylor Pendrith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey is in 2nd at 14 under; and Charles Howell III, Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pendrith had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Pendrith's 66 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.
