October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 26th at 9 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Danny Willett, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.
Moore tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Moore hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
