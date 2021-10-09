-
Talor Gooch putts himself to an even-par third round of the Shriners Children's Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Highlights
Talor Gooch gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Talor Gooch hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Talor Gooch's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gooch's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gooch's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
