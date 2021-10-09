-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 6th at 15 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
