In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 19th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Andrew Putnam and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kang chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kang hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 2 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 3 under for the round.