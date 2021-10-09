-
-
Seamus Power shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Seamus Power hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 17th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 16 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Matthew Wolff, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Power's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Power had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
-
-