Sam Burns shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Highlights
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 3 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Chad Ramey and Andrew Putnam; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Burns's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
