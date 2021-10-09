-
Russell Henley shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Henley's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Henley's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
Henley tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
