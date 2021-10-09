-
Rory Sabbatini comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini holes out for birdie on No. 14 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini chips in from 58 feet for birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Rory Sabbatini his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
Sabbatini missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
