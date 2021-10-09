-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robert Streb hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Adam Hadwin, Matthew Wolff, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 14 under.
On the par-4 third, Streb's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streb had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Streb's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
