-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Richy Werenski hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 30th at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Werenski's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.
-
-