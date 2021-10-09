-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 67th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey is in 2nd at 14 under; and Charles Howell III, Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Watney's 186 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
Watney had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
